Kaduna Electric Begins Tree Trimming Exercise In Franchise States

— Dec 29, 2016 12:52 pm | Leave a comment

Kaduna Electric has commenced tree trimming exercise in parts of Kaduna, Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi, its franchise states.

The objective of the exercise according to the Head, Corporate Communication, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, is to improve stability in the company’s network for a more efficient electricity distribution to customers.

He added that with the exercise, tracing  of faults on the network and rectifying them will be easier and it will also curb the incidences of trees fouling the network lines.

The Kaduna Electric spokesman also said the tree trimming exercise is very important as it helps to reduce significantly the cases of energy losses and ultimately improves on its technical and collection efficiencies.

Abdullahi therefore solicited the patience of customers who may experience outages in neighborhoods where the exercise is being carried out.

He also urged customers to give the contractors conducting the exercise the necessary cooperation in order for them to effectively trim the trees that may be impeding the network lines and warned that the trees may constitute hazards to customers if allowed to obstruct the network.

