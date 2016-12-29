Lagos Unveils Plans To Boost Tourism Potentials Of Badagry 

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has unveiled plans by his administration to boost and scale up the tourism potentials of Badagry thereby creating jobs for the youths and the people of the ancient town.

Ambode, who spoke in Badagry at the on-going One Lagos Fiesta, said government has perfected plans to massively transform the town in the next eighteen months starting with the construction of 500-seater Arts Theatre and a Cinema in January 2017.

The governor who addressed the mammoth crowd that thronged venue of the fiesta, said government has earmarked a lot of projects for the town in the coming year, saying that his plan was for people to live, work and play in Badagry.

He said, “I know that there are lots of youths in Badagry and we have decided that throughout next year, we are coming to do a lot of projects in Badagry that will bring out all the tourism potentials of Badagry.

“To start with, next month, we are coming to construct a 500-seater Arts Theatre and a Cinema just opposite the General Hospital. You already see what is going on at the Badagry Marina, it will create a lot of jobs for all of you but more importantly, I want you to take advantage of the Employment Trust Fund (ETF) that we have created. We believe all of us that are out of job for now, we have designed a way that you can have access to the ETF so that you can create jobs among yourselves.

“I want people to live in Badagry, work here and also play in Badagry. That is what we have started; we are going to continue and in the next 18 months, Badagry will change forever for good.”

The Governor said the youths are the future of the state and the country, urging them to take their education seriously and remain peaceful throughout the fiesta.

Also speaking a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Badagry Constituency 1, Hon. Olanrewaju Ibrahim Layode, commended the state government for spreading the fiesta across the five divisions of the State, saying the initiative was a commendable way of positively engaging the youths.

He said the fiesta has brought the people of Badagry together, adding that it was a thing of joy that what people used to travel far and pay to enjoy is being brought to them free of charge by the state government.