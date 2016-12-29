Ogun Assembly Passes 2017 Appropriation Bill With N38m Reduction

The Ogun State House of Assembly has passed the sum of N221, 090, 844, 017. 00 as the 2017 Appropriation Bill for the State with a reduction of about N38m from the initial N221, 129,344,017.00 presented to it over a month ago by Governor Ibikunle Amosun.



The passage of the Bill followed the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation led by Hon. Akanbi Bankole, who thereafter moved the motion for its adoption, seconded by Hon Olayiwola Ojodu and supported by the whole House.



The Bill was thereafter read clause- by- clause before the members by the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Suraju Ishola Adekunbi, while the motion for the third reading was moved by the Majority Leader Adeyinka Mafe and seconded by Hon. Mojeed Soyebo, after which the Clerk of the House Engr. Lanre Bisiriyu did the third reading.



The bill was passed with slight adjustments in some agencies which led to an increment of N107.500m in the fund initially allocated for salaries which moved from N62.728b to N62.836b.



The capital expenditure was reduced by about N146m, moving from N118.305bn down to N118.159bn; while the expected revenue was slashed from N114.343bn to N114.305b, giving N38.5m reduction.



The House of Assembly also moved the State College of Health Technology, Ilese from Health Sector to Education, just as it equally moved the State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency from the security sector to transport.



Speaker Adekunbi, who later directed that the clean copy of the bill be sent to the Governor for his assent, commended his colleague lawmakers and the entire members of staff for their support and steadfastness in ensuring the passage of the bill.