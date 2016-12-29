Boko Haram New Video: We Are Safe Says Shekau

“We are safe. We have not been flushed out of anywhere. And tactics and strategies cannot reveal our location except if Allah wills by his decree,” Shekau said in a 25-minute video, flanked by armed fighters.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in a statement on Christmas Eve said the sect has been defeated and flushed from their major base, the Sambisa forest.

Shekau in the video said he did the recording a day after the prsident’s declaration of his defeat, (Christmas day). “If you indeed crushed us, how can you see me like this? he asked in the video which he spoke both Hausa and Arabic.

He vowed to continue fighting on until an Islamic state was imposed in northern Nigeria. “The war is not over yet. There is still more,” he said, vowing no “respite” for Nigerians. He urged followers around the world to “fight and kill infidels.” “Our aim is to establish an Islamic Caliphate and we have our own Caliphate, we are not part of Nigeria.”

The fresh video came after President Muhammadu Buhari announced that a month long military campaign in the 1,300 square-kilometre (500 square-mile) forest in northeastern Borno state had led to the “final crushing of Boko Haram terrorists in their last enclave in Sambisa Forest.

