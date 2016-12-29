NOUN Debunks Online Recruitment Exercise

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has debunked online report claiming that the institution on massive recruitment of staff.

The varsity is reacting to an online publication which had on its website, “National Open university of Nigeria NOUN is recruiting. Please google Noun recruitment. Closing date 5th, January 2017. Please forward to as many groups as you can so that we at the North can apply. Thank for sharing.

http://www.financialwatchngr. com/2016/11/22/massive- recruitment-national-open- university-nigeria-noun/

However, a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja by the Director, Media and Publicity, NOUN, Ibrahim Sheme, described the story as false, saying that there is no such recruitment going on at the varsity.

Part of the statement read, “The attention of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has been drawn to a story making the rounds especially in the social media claiming that the institution has embarked on massive recruitment of staff. The story was written by one Ezekiel Enejeta and first published in his website,www.financialwatchngr. com.

“The university wishes to state categorically that the story is false. There is no such recruitment going on at NOUN.”

The director, Media, NOUN, maintained that the only public notice the institution issued on job vacancies was for senior lecturers, the deadline for which has since expired.

He said Nigerians should kindly take note and be wary of any recruitment scams perpetrated by dubious persons in the name of the university.