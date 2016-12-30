Shekau’s New Video Mere Propaganda – Army

Authorities of the Nigerian Army have described as mere propaganda the new video being circulated by the purported leader of the Islamic sect boko haram, Abubakar Shekau claiming it has not been crushed.

Acting Director of Army Public Relations Brigadier General Sani Usman in a statement on thursday said while effort is ongoing to subject the video for further forensic analysis, the Nigerian Army wishes to reiterate that it has captured and occupied the last known stronghold of the terrorists group in the Sambisa forest.

Shekau appeared in the new video claiming all sect members are safe shortly after the Nigerian government said the sect has been flushed out on christmas eve.

“We are safe. We have not been flushed out of anywhere. And tactics and strategies cannot reveal our location except if Allah wills by his decree,” Shekau said in a 25-minute video, flanked by armed fighters.

Shekau in the video said he did the recording a day after the president’s declaration of his defeat, (christmas day). “If you indeed crushed us, how can you see me like this? He asked in the video which he spoke both Hausa and Arabic.

He vowed to continue fighting on until an Islamic state was imposed in northern Nigeria. “The war is not over yet. There is still more,” he said, vowing no “respite” for Nigerians. He urged followers around the world to “fight and kill infidels.” “Our aim is to establish an Islamic caliphate and we have our own caliphate, we are not part of Nigeria.”

But the Army has assured that boko haram has been displaced from the sambisa forest, saying “We would like to reassure the public that this video is nothing but mere terrorists propaganda aimed at creating fear in the mind of people and to remain relevant. Therefore, there is no cause for alarm, more so as concerted effort in clearing the vestiges of boko haram terrorists wherever they might be hiding is still ongoing.”