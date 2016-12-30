Boko Haram Used Schoolgirls As Human Shields

Theatre commander of Nigeria’s military campaign against Boko Haram in the North-east, Major General Lucky Irabor, has disclosed that the group’s fighters fleeing an attack on their base last week may have used some of the girls kidnapped in 2014 from Chibok as human shields to prevent being fired upon by fighter jets, the military commander said on wednesday.

In a news conference aerial footage, Maj. Gen Irabor said it was filmed during the operation in the Sambisa forest and it showed boko haram fighters moving with women and children adding that the military had hoped that in the final push into the area, the remaining Chibock girls would be rescued.

He said: “The haggard fighters were just using them as a shield,” Irabor told reporters in the north-eastern city of Maiduguri. “That is why we did not engage them from the air.

“We had always believed and hoped that going into the Sambisa would afford us the opportunity to get the remaining Chibok girls. What we can’t tell is whether those women we can see were the Chibok girls.”

Recall that the boko haram insurgents had kidnapped more than 200 girls from their school dormitories in the town of Chibok in April 2014. The first of the girls to be found said most of them were being held in the Sambisa forest, where she was discovered in May.

Despite the release of 21 of the girls in October, the abduction has brought the group worldwide notoriety.