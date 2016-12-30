MMM Nigeria Will Run Until…, Says Top Guider, Mbanefo

A self-styled Nigerian pastor, Ernest Chigozie Mbanefo, has said he is not the owner of MMM Nigeria but only a participant who has invested N3 million in the scheme, which “will last till Jesus Christ comes”.

Earlier, Mbanefo was reported as the mastermind of the Ponzi scheme known as MMM Nigeria, after he set up MMM-Nigeria.net, one of the multiple domains for the scheme in Nigeria.

But reacting to reports of his ownership, Mbanefo said he does not own the scheme, but only participated and did what was necessary to become a guider, a superior participant.

He expressed happiness that the scheme came to Nigeria, saying he could not wait for it to continue in January 2017 as stated in the account freeze message.

“I am neither the owner nor the founder of MMM Nigeria. I do not have any contact or acquaintance with the owner(s) or Founder(s) of MMM Nigeria,” he said.

“I did not introduce MMM to Nigeria, but am glad it came. I am an ordinary participant like the over 2 million Nigerians who are participants of MMM Nigeria. I registered to join MMM Nigeria on the 2nd of June 2016.

“I registered to be a guider (knowledgeable participants), and became a guider after fulfilling the requirements of the course. I registered and own the domain mmm-nigeria.net which expires on the 7th of June 2019 (could be extended)”

Saying he was not the only one who had such website, he named a few other websites run by other guiders in the scheme.

Mbanefo asked the media to quit attacking the scheme, which he said is a “divine arrangement” that will run till Jesus comes, if left alone.

“Let me also say this; MMM by itself and left alone will run smoothly until Jesus Christ comes, but the negative attacks by the media (irresponsible journalism) creates unnecessary bias and fear in the minds of innocent and responsible participants,” Mbanefo said.

“I make financial contributions (provide help) to the MMM Nigeria community like everyone else and accept all the benefits and risks like everyone else. On the 13th of October 2016, I provided help of N3,000,000.

“I am a proud participant of MMM Nigeria and cannot wait to continue in January 2017. Since I joined MMM Nigeria, like the over two million Nigerians who are participants, I have benefited a lot from this divine arrangement.

“I am not moved of fazed by what the media say and how they have chosen to attack and destroy MMM Nigeria, my question is this; How possible is it that any organization, company, project or business will survive the avalanche of attacks loaded with lies that MMM in any country suffers.”

The scheme founded by Sergey Mavrodi is expected to continue its operations on January 13, 2017, after the expiration of aone-month freeze period.