Russia Closes Down American School In Response To US Expulsions

Russia has closed down an American British school run by America in Moscow, according to foreign media reports.

Recent expulsions of 35 Russian diplomats from the Russian embassy in Washington were carried out as the US blames Russia for hacking and interfering in the US elections. However, Russia has vowed to react to this recent development, denying any hacking involvement and describing the US action as ‘ungrounded’.The recent Shutdown of the American school is one of those reactions.

Previously, the US President Barack Obama had vowed to take action against Russia, when the US accused Russia of cyber-attacks on the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Earlier in a report, a spokesman for President Vladimir Putin had said the Kremlin’s reaction would cause the US ‘significant discomfort’. The Russian foreign ministry has also said Russia’s response would be announced today.

According to Reuters, the US actions taken on Thursday include; Thirty-five diplomats from Russia’s Washington embassy and its consulate in San Francisco were declared ‘persona non grata’ and given 72 hours to leave the US with their families; Two compounds said to have been used by Russian intelligence services in New York and Maryland will be closed; Sanctions were announced against nine entities and individuals including two Russian intelligence agencies, the GRU and the FSB.

Further reports have said that emails extracted from Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager as well as from servers of the Democratic National Committee, with some of them having embarrassing information for Democrats, had been released during the election campaign through the Wikileaks website.