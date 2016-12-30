Nigerian News from Leadership News
Just In
FRSC Convicts 264 Motorist For Traffic Offences In 1 Month In Kaduna
Nobody Short-changed Super Eagles, NFF Insists
Boy Loses Penis In Second Botched Circumcision In Malaysia
Pinnick Re-Affirms NFF’s Support For Pitch Awards
Home / Metro / News / FRSC Convicts 264 Motorist For Traffic Offences In 1 Month In Kaduna
frsc-logo_7

FRSC Convicts 264 Motorist For Traffic Offences In 1 Month In Kaduna

— Dec 30, 2016 2:55 pm | Leave a comment

The Kaduna Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has convicted 264 motorists for various offences within one month in the state.

The Legal Officer of the command, Ibrahim Tanko told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that the motorists were convicted via a mobile court conducted between Dec. 7 and Dec. 29.

Tanko explained that the motorist were arrested and charged during special patrol to ensure zero accidents through out Christmas celebration and beyond.

He said that the mobile court was part of FRSC mandate to prosecute traffic offenders with a view to bringing sanity to the roads.

He said that 54 motorists were convicted on Dec. 29, at Kakau Toll Gate, along Kaduna – Abuja expressway, where 59 motorists were earlier convicted on Dec. 15.

He said that 32 others were also convicted in Kachia on Dec. 7, 49 in Kaduna – Zaria Toll Gate on Dec. 9, and 70 in Sabon Tasha, Kaduna metropolis, on Dec. 22.

“The motorists were arrested for overloading, driver’s license  vehicle license, tyres, number plate violations, and obstruction of marshal on duty, among others,’’ Tanko said. (NAN)

comments powered by Disqus

Join Leadership Community Forum

Poll

Should The Federal Government Swap Detained Boko Haram Members For Chibok Girls?
Total Votes: 5131

Download Alexa Toolbar

Exchange Rate

Leadership Community Login

No Community Account? Create One!

Daily Columns