Nigerians Should Support FG To Make Corruption Unattractive In Nigeria – Rev Onuoha

Nigerians have been urged to join hands with the federal government to make corruption unattractive in the country according to Rt. Rev. David O.C. Onuoha.

In his New Year message, Rev Onuoha ,who is the Bishop of Okigwe South stressed to need to reduce corruption in the country as it is crucial to the survival of the country.

He urged Nigerians to rise above sectionalism, partisanship and tribalism while blaming successive administration ‘s recklessness for the current economic recession.

“The prevailing economic situation in the country which has engendered poverty, hardship and misery is the effect of many years of recklessness with our common wealth.

” Nigerians must rise above sectionalism, partisanship and tribalism and join hands with the federal government in the ongoing crusade to make corruption unattractive in Nigeria. It is crucial to the survival of this nation that this ongoing war is convincingly won. We must pray and work for this to happen” He said .

According to him ,treating workers unjustly can weaken the hand of God to bless saying efforts should therefore be made to make the payment of salaries, emoluments and pensions a priority.

He further said that evolving a system that will ensure equal work for equal pay will correct the systemic injustice that allows a section of this society to feed fat on the common wealth while a vast majority of other wallows in penury adding that justice and equity are very central to receiving God’s grace and favour this year.

Rev Onuoha remarked that every New Year brings with it new thoughts, new ideas, new resolutions, new decisions and new expectations, hopes, wishes and aspirations. Drawing from the experiences of the proceeding year, it compels readjustments and restrategizing in order to ensure improvement, success and better yields.

He added that ;We are grateful to the Almighty God for bringing us into another new year. 2017 is a year of grace, mercy and favour. It is a year of restoration for us individually and as a nation. God in His infinite mercy will alleviate our sufferings, restore to us those years the locusts, catapilars and cankerworms have eaten.

“He will move again in his usual mysterious way to anoint Nigerians with the oil of gladness that will fill our mouths with testimonies of His faithfulness.

“We as a people and a nation have a duty to change our evil ways so that the blessings God has in store for us this year will be received.

He charged Nigerians to repudiate the prevailing culture of greed, selfishness, deceit and primitive acquisition of wealth that characterize leadership in this country and the citizens must also shun greed, laziness and the growing appetite for free money that encourages sweet without sweat.

“We must endeavour to put religion into better use to promote peace, love and nation building. Efforts should be made to deradicalize various religions in the country by expunging those teachings that promote intolerance, hatred and shedding of blood. Ministers of the gospel of ourLord Jesus Christ should lay more emphasis on godliness and righteousness as against the present trend of prosperity gospel which no doubt has impacted our society negatively.

“More than using material acquisition as a basis for messaging success or God’s blessing, we should work very hard to build up Christians who will shine as light in their various corners, and serve as salt to preserve our dear society from decay.

“We wish all Nigerians a blessed new year and the choicest of God’s blessings, He stated.