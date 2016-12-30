We Have To Investigate, Punish Erring 2016 Hajj Officials – Masari

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, on Friday expressed dissatisfaction with some officials of the state 2016 Hajj operations, saying they will be investigated and punished, as he won’t tolerate manipulation of pilgrims’ currency and accommodation in Saudi Arabia.

Also, the governor declared his readiness to re-visit the Act establishing the state pilgrims’ welfare board, adding that he will do that to accommodate some of his observations in the past two years.

Speaking at Muhammadu Buhari House Katsina, while receiving the state 2016 Hajj Committee report, Governor Masari stressed that he intended to free the operation of the pilgrims’ board from manipulations of political leadership because the board performs purely religious functions.

His words: “I think definitely in order to sanitize the operations, we need to look into how these things happened because we received reports from the pilgrims themselves; we talked to them on phone, those who stayed two days without accommodation.

“We have to investigate to verify whether it is true or not. Really, we have to do this; one of the recommendations was that there should be a small committee that will investigate these things. The main purpose of investigation is not only punishment6 but to make sure that it doesn’t happen.”

Masari explained that the state government had already discovered that some pilgrims were even denied accommodation for the sake of some “special pilgrims that were yet to arrive in Saudi Arabia.”

On the Hajj committee’s revelation that some unsuspecting pilgrims were robbed of their BTA by officials who substituted the victims’ 100 US dollars with one dollar, the governor insisted that the culprits had to be sanctioned.

“We won’t allow this (currency substitution) because it is criminal. It is not lapses on the part of officials; we won’t allow them to go scout free,” Masari said.

Earlier, the chairman of the state 2016 Hajji Committee, Alhaji Salisu Ado Shinkafi, said he constituted an ad hoc investigation committee over the incidences and took interim measures on either recovery or assistance to the victims, saying the management of the pilgrims’ board has initiated disciplinary actions and appropriate report to the police for further investigation and possible prosecution.

“The committee recommends the constitution of an administrative panel to investigate, probe and make re commendations on major lapses and reported in the course of the 2016 Hajj exercise. These lapses include shortage of accommodation, infiltration of unregistered pilgrims and cases of cheating of pilgrims on BTA. This recommendation is made with a view to remedy the lapses and ensures improved Hajj exercise in the future.

“In order to stem the incidences of indiscipline, criminal offences and conduct capable of tarnishing the image of the state and the country. The committee strongly recommends for the establishment of a special hajj tribunal to handle Hajj related offences,” Shinkafi stated.