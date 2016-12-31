Abia Speaker Resigns 24 hours After Election

The Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Kennedy Njoku, who was elected on Thursday resigned yesterday from the position in a dramatic circumstance.

This is even as his Rivers State counterpart, Adams Dabotorudima also resigned yesterday and was quickly replaced by a member representing Andoni Constituency in the Assembly, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani.

The Abia Assembly speaker, Njoku, was elected at about 4.10pm on Thursday, after the Assembly impeached Chief Martins Azubuike over alleged gross financial misconduct and autocratic leadership style.

Not giving any reason for quitting the job, Njoku who announced his resignation at the resumption of plenary at about 2.50pm yesterday said he did so “on personal grounds”.

Hethanked members for the confidence they reposed in him by electing him as Speaker.

The Deputy Speaker, Dr Cosmos Ndukwe, who presided over the session, described Njoku’s resignatioas “shocking”.

The Clerk of the House, Mr. John-Pedro Irokansi, immediately called for an election to be conducted to fill the vacuum created by Njoku’s resignation.

The member representing Umuahia East Constituency, Mr Chukwudi Apugo, nominated Mr Chikwendu Kalu, representing Isialangwa South Constituency, and was seconded by Mr Ifeanyi Uchendu, representing Ohafia South Constituency.

Kalu was elected by consensus and was affirmed with a voice vote by the 24 members of the assembly.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Mr. Adams Dabotorudima who resigned yesterday was quickly replaced by a member representing Andoni Constituency in the Assembly, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani.

Ibani was the speaker until the Court of Appeal nullified his election into the House last year and he consequently resigned from the seat.

He was re-elected in the December 10 legislative rerun elections in the state.

Dabotorudima resigned shortly after administering oath of office on those declared winners of the rerun poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Those sworn-in include, Hon. Farah Dagogo, (PDP), Degema Constituency; Hon. Adonye Diri (PDP), Opobo/Nkoro Constituency; Hon. Victoria Nyeche (APC), Port Harcourt Constituency 1, Rt Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani (PDP), Andoni Constituency; Hon. Granville Tekenari Wellington (PDP), Asari-Toru Constituency 1; Hon. Enemi Alabo-George, (PDP), Asari-Toru Constituency II and Hon Abinye Blessing Pepple (PDP), Bonny Constituency.

Others are Hon. Mathew Dike (APC), Tai Constituency; Hon. Josiah John Olu (APC), Eleme Constituency; Hon. Innocent Barikor (APC), Gokana Constituency; Hon. Friday Nubari Nke-ee (APC) Khana Constituency II and Hon. Azubuike Chikere Wanjoku (APC), representing Ikwerre Constituency.