Fall Of Sambisa Raises More Concerns About Chibok Girls

With the fall of Sambisa forest, the former stronghold of Boko Haram militants, concerns about the whereabouts of the remaining Chibok girls has become a disturbing question on the lips of the populace, ANDREW ESSIEN reports.

What better Christmas gift could be given than a cheering news by no less a person than the President and Commander-in-Chief of Africa’s most populous nation. On December 24, President Muhammdu Buhari declared happily that the insurgents that had taken over a territory for itself in the enclave of Sambisa forest in the North East region of the country had beend chased out of their stronghold?

President Muhammadu Buhari broke the news himself in a special message to Nigerian troops fighting under Operation Lafiya Dole. “I am delighted at and most proud of the gallant troops of the Nigerian Army on receipt of the long-awaited and most gratifying news of the final crushing of Boko Haram terrorists in their last enclave in Sambisa Forest.

“I want to use this opportunity to commend the determination, courage and resilience of troops of Operation Lafiya Dole at finally entering and crushing the remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents at ‘Camp Zero,’ which is located deep within the heart of Sambisa Forest.

“I was told by the Chief of Army Staff that the Camp fell at about 1:35pm on Friday, December 23, and that the terrorists are on the run, and no longer have a place to hide. I urge you to maintain the tempo by pursuing them and bringing them to justice.

“I, therefore, call on all Nigerians to cooperate and support the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies by providing useful information that will expose all the terrorists hiding among the populace. Further efforts should be intensified to locate and free our remaining Chibok girls still in captivity. May God be with them”.

This was indeed an emphatic indication that Nigeria has dealt a crushing blow on the seven-year-old insurgency, but it has also raised questions on the whereabouts, safety and security of the remaining girls abducted from Chibok.

Recall that the Boko Haram insurgents had kidnapped more than 200 girls from their school dormitories in the town of Chibok in April 2014. The first of the girls to be found saying that most of them were being held in the Sambisa forest, where she was discovered in May. Despite the release of 21 of the girls in October, the abduction has brought the group worldwide notoriety.

This latest gains recorded by the Nigerian military, though highly commendable considering what they have gone through, has gotten citizens concerned even as none of the girls were recovered after the fall of Sambisa.

In trying to give insights into the burning issue, the theatre commander of Nigeria’s military campaign against Boko Haram in the Northeast, Major General Lucky Irabor, disclosed that the group’s fighters fleeing an attack on their base recently, may have used some of the girls kidnapped in 2014 from Chibok as human shields to prevent being fired upon by fighter jets.

In a news conference aerial footage, Maj. Gen Irabor said it was filmed during the operation in the Sambisa forest that showed Boko Haram fighters moving with women and children adding that the military had hoped that in the final push into the area, the remaining Chibok girls would be rescued.

He said, “The haggard fighters were just using them as a shield,” Irabor told reporters in the northeastern city of Maiduguri. “That is why we did not engage them from the air. We had always believed and hoped that going into the Sambisa would afford us the opportunity to get the remaining Chibok girls. What we can’t tell is whether those women we can see were the Chibok girls”.

The comment from General Irabor is the first reference by a military official to the suspected whereabouts of the girls since Buhari’s announcement. The group has also kidnapped hundreds of men, women and children during its seven-year insurgency aimed at creating an Islamic state in northeast Nigeria, some of whom may also be held in the forest.

President Muhammadu Buhari had said on Saturday that the Islamist militants’ last enclave in the forest, the vast former game reserve in northeast Nigeria that was their stronghold, had been captured.

The president said the capture of Camp Zero in the forest marked the “final crushing of Boko Haram” but security analysts say the group’s ability to carry out attacks in neighbouring Niger, Cameroon and Chad suggests it has multiple bases.

They also say the group split this year with one faction led by Abubakar Shekau operating from the Sambisa forest and the other, allied to Islamic State and led by Abu Musab al-Barnawi, based in the Lake Chad region.

Irabor said the military was pursuing those who fled, adding that 1,240 people suspected of being militants, their relatives or sympathisers had been arrested between Dec. 21 and 28.

Information however gathered from top individuals who were involved in the negotiations leading to the release of the girls revealed that most of them were kept by a faction loyal to the son of the founder of Boko Haram, Mohammed Yusuf, in areas around Lake Chad while the rest of them were with another faction loyal to Abubakar Shekau.

It was also revealed that out of the 276 Chibok school girls seized by Boko Haram on April, only 104 were not married off by Boko Haram leaders and associates, while some were killed by either bombs, bad weather or lack of medical and food supplies.

In the final analysis, the whole story is summed up thus: Like a thief in the night, members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect clad in army uniforms and kidnapped the Chibok Girls to yet-to-be identified destination.

The country has been thrown into confusion since then even as their parents continued to wallow in anguish, despair, sorrow and locked up in the state of hopelessness.

For over two years now, they have remained in the oblivion as their whereabouts and state of heath equally shrouded in misery. Nigeria, indeed, the world had been thrown into the dark by this unprecedented and avoidable abduction, despite the release of 21 of the girls in October, the abduction has brought the group worldwide notoriety.

There were unconfirmed reports that the captives had been married off, other international media said they are alive in Sambisa Forest as the waiting game continues.

This is the story of the hapless female students at Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, North-East, Nigerian in April, 2014. The abduction evoked emotions, worries and comments from various leaders in the world even as prayers for the safe return of the other remaining ring out across the nation.

Sadly, the questions raging on the minds of the population still remains: where are the girls?