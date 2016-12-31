DSS Arrests Several Kidnappers, Boko Haram Terrorists

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested several kidnap kingpins and members of the boko haram terrorists.

In a statement issued by Tony Opuiyo yesterday, said in furtherance to the ongoing tactical operations to degrade the capabilities and hideouts of criminal gangs/syndicates across the federation, offensive against kidnappers and other criminals were launched which led to the arrest of Abubakar Musa, Ismail Musa and Suleiman Mainasara, on 29th November, 2016, at Aduwawa in Benin City, Edo state.

“Prior to their arrest, they were members of a kidnap gang that terrorized commuters and residents of communities along the major highways between Edo and Kogi states. Similarly, on 30th November, 2016, one Ibrahim Adamu and three of his associates namely; Umar Abubakar, Ibrahim Salisu and Abdullahi Abubakar, were arrested at Ibilo village in Edo state. The quartets were part of a larger gang that specialized in the kidnap of people along the Edo-Kogi corridor.”

“On 20th December, 2016, at Katsina-Ala town in Benue state, another gang of suspected kidnappers comprising one Ernest Benze, Terkura Tyokishir alias Mpoto, and Anun Aondona, identified as members of the Terwase Akwaza kidnap syndicate, were arrested for their complicity in kidnap incidents in the state. It would be recalled that the Terwase gang is known for its notoriety and credited with various dastardly and violent acts in the state.

Furthermore, one Usman Sanusi Musa aka Keke, a notorious kidnap kingpin was intercepted by the Service on 15th December, 2016, at Sabuwar-Kaura village in Doguwa LGA, Kano state. Musa is a high-profile criminal who, in conjunction with other criminal associates of his gang has been terrorizing residents and communities in Bauchi, Kaduna, Kano and Plateau states,” the statement said.

On the fight against terrorism, the DSS said on 30th November, 2016, three suspected boko haram fighters namely; Samaila Muhammad, Sanusi Musa and Hudu Muhammad were arrested at Dirbunde village of Takai LGA in Kano state.

“The trio have perfected plans to carry out series of coordinated attacks with improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in selected states of the North-west zone in the month of November, 2016 to disrupt festive activities during the end of year and the new year of 2017.”

“The operatives of this Service arrested Sani Digaru, along with one Mohammed Ali, on 25th December, 2016, along Gombe-Dukku road, Gombe. Digaru was, however, fatally shot when he attempted to escape from arrest. The arrest was sequel to earlier intelligence that he was in possession of cash worth N2 million meant for the coordination of a terrorist operation in Yobe and Bauchi states.”

“New criminal gang which specializes in robbing visiting foreign residents/customers of luxury hotels has been uncovered, in Abuja, FCT. For instance, on 5th December, 2016, the gang robbed an expatriate in a high brow hotel in Abuja and carted away his money and other valuables.

However, acting on actionable intelligence and with the support and cooperation of sister agencies and the hotel management, the Service arrested one Ikechukwu Obadlegwu and Ikechukwu Joseph Eke. While Obadlegwu carried out surveillance on potential targets for the group, Eke is the kingpin and mastermind of the whole operation. Following this operation, the Service has successfully recovered almost all the stolen items. Also, at Gwaron Dutse, Kano Municipal, Kano state, Auwalu Abdullahi Yakasai, a notorious fraudster was apprehended for allegedly defrauding Jaiz and Unity Banks of N100 Million and N50 Million respectively.

“In this regard, the service hereby reassures residents and indeed all Nigerians of a more peaceful new year as it (the service) will leave no stone unturned in making sure that the year will be typified by stability which will, no doubt, define the country’s national security outlook in the incoming year. The service is confident that this will therefore provide law abiding citizens and members of the international community the enabling environment to pursue their legitimate businesses. This is in spite of the prophecies of doom by persons whose interest is to cause, in the country, a breach of the peace and a warped revolution that only exists in their deluded imagination.

To this end, the service wishes to warn such detractors to desist from their nefarious plans as the law will definitely be made to catch up with them.”