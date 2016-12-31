Presidency Debunks Media Report On Magu, Says PMB Is Yet To Take Decision

The Presidency on Saturday debunks media reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the removal of the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu.

In a swift reaction to a media report, president’s spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the President was yet to take a decision on the EFCC boss.

Shehu said in a text message, “We are reading that the EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu has been sacked. No report has been made available to the presidency by the attorney-general of the federation over the matter.

“The report of his sack is therefore speculative and preemptive.”

It would be recalled that a national daily (not LEADERSHIP) had reported that the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, may have finally been removed from office.