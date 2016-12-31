APC Urges Nigerians To Be More Patient With Government In 2017

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Nigerians to be more patient and continue to support the President Muhammadu Buhari led APC Government as it works to bring the country on the path of peace,progress and stability.

This is just as it urged the populace to have confidence in the present administration to provide the needed leadership to bring the economy of the country unto the path of recovery and self-reliance.

This was contained in the party’s new year message signed by its National publicity secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi and released to the media in Abuja, yesterday, even as the party thanked Nigerians for their understanding in the year ended.

The message reads in part “We appeal to Nigerians to be more patient and continue to support the APC-Government as we bring our country on the path of peace, progress and stability.

“The APC continues to stand with the people of Nigeria and have confidence in the ability and commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to provide the necessary leadership to set our economy and our country on the path of recovery and self-reliance.

“With the effective defeat of Boko Haram insurgents in the Northeast, we have achieved one of the major promises the Party made to Nigerians even as the Government continues to work on improving the safety of lives of Nigerians across the country.

“The Party thanks Nigerians for their support and commitment to the APC-led Government in 2016. We understand that the past year has been a difficult one for Nigerians as Government laid the necessary foundation for setting our country on the path of sustainable growth. We are confident however that many of Government’s effort will begin to yield positive dividends this year as our country climbs out of the current economic recession.”