Airtel Red Hot Promo Made Me Realize My Entrepreneurship Dream – Airtel Customer

A Lagos-based interior decorator, Mr. Olawunmi Olaosebikan, who emerged winner of One Million Naira in the on-going Airtel Red Hot promo Season 4, has described his win as a miraculous journey to becoming his own boss.

It was a joyful day for Olaosebikan, an iron fabricator turned interior decorator as he was handed his One Million Naira cheque as an ‘Airtelonaire’ during the recent prize presentation ceremony organized by the telco to reward the second batch of winners in the Airtel Red Hot promo.

Olaosebikan who was elated and surprised to have emerged winner could not hold back his joy as he kept thanking Airtel for the Yuletide Season surprise ‘gift.’

He said: “I didn’t believe it, even from the first time when I was called up till the time I got here, I remained in doubt, until my cheque of N1 million was handed over to me.”

While speaking about his plans, he said: “After learning iron fabrication for some years, I have always wanted to start up my own business, but I needed the sum of N500, 000 to do this. This was why I ventured into interior decoration to save up enough money to start my own business

“Airtel Red Hot Promo has given me the opportunity to be my own boss. This promo has changed my life and that of my family, and I plan to make a good investment out of it,” excited Olaosebikan added.

The latest millionaire further urged other subscribers to keep recharging in order to win big, just like him: “I just kept on recharging my line, until I got lucky. So, I urge other subscribers to continue doing so.

“I feel really great, I’m so happy; it’s still like a dream, Airtel has done something great in my life! Thank you Airtel, I wish you, more blessings,” Olaosebikan expressed.

Apart from Olaosebikan, several other winners were also rewarded during the prize presentation. Mr. Oluwasegun Adesanya, a Civil Servant from Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area in Lagos, emerged the highest winner of the day with N10 Million. Mrs Chinwe Okpanumee, an instructor and a part- time teacher also emerged another N1million winner.

In the Red Hot Promo Season 4, Airtel said it will give away N200million in cash prizes while over 360,000 customers will win different prizes in this year’s edition, making it the biggest ever, since the launch of the Red Hot promo four years ago.

Also, eight lucky customers will win the weekly grand prize of N10, 000,000 each while 60 Customers will become instant millionaires, winning N1, 000,000 daily.

600 telecoms consumers will smile to the bank as N100, 000 daily prize winners. Over the 60 day period, 6,000 participants will also emerge as N500 airtime winners, bringing the total number of winners in this year’s Red Hot promo to over 360,000.

To participate and win in the promo, Airtel customers simply need to recharge their lines, buy any voice or data bundle or take the deal of the day by dialing *340# to enter into the daily draw. The promo is point based and customers earn points based on the value of recharge or bundle they buy.

According to Airtel, multiple recharges earn customers more points, which in turn increase their chances of being selected in the daily draws.

Customers who take the deal of the day by dialling *340# also earn additional points, which increase their chances of winning. Points represent the number of entries a subscriber has in the promo and the more points a customer has accumulated, the higher the chances of winning.

The Airtel Red Hot Promo 4 will run till February 3rd 2017.