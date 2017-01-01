Edo: YDP Declines Appeal Against Obaseki

The Young Democratic Party (YDP) has said that it would not appeal a court case challenging the election of Mr Godwin Obaseki as governor of Edo State.

The party had gone to court seeking the nullification of the election that produced Obaseki as governor, on the grounds that the party logo was wrongfully printed in the ballot papers by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement issued by its national chairman, Comrade Bishop Amakiri, the party said, in the interest of democracy, it would discontinue the court case and urged Governor Obaseki to ensure that he practiced an all-inclusive form of governance.

According to Amakiri, the YDP’s gubernatorial candidate, Engr Nurudeen Nwafero, has also agreed with the party that its legal team withdraw from the move for appeal.

“In the interest of democracy, we urge Governor Godwin Obaseki to ensure an all-inclusive governance,” YDP said in the statement.

Also, Amakiri has called on young people who are of voting age to register en amsse as members of the party in 2017.

In a New Year message he personally signed, the politician called on young people to see the party as their only alternative to better thefuture of Nigeria.

“We pray that 2017 will be a year of upliftment by the Nigerian youth. As youths, we faced several hurdles in 2016 and we, at YDP believe that, with total dedication, 2017 will be better.

“The youth have allowed themselves to be deceived by old politicians, but 2017 will set the pace in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

“We are calling on all Nigerian youths to join the YDP, because the light has come. Happy New Year,” he said.