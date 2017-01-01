Why We Are Resolute About Revamping Education – Aregbesola

The governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has disclosed that his administration’s dogged effort to revitalise education in the state was informed by the need to make the Osun society a major player within the new knowledge-based economy and digital world.

Aregbesola stated this when he received the 2016 Governor of the Year in Education Award, which was presented to him by the African Education Monitor (AEM), an educational magazine.

The management of the AEM said it was honouring the governor because of his tremendous work in the sector.

Presenting the award, the publisher of the magazine, Mr. Oludaisi Adetarami, commended Aregbesola for guiding the state towards educational success.

He said the state had distinguished itself among its peers in the education sector, thus, making Osun the model and pace-setter for national and international education systems.

Adetarami, who described the state’s education policy as “one of the best in the world,” said that the state had built a solid foundation in the education sector which has been yielding positive results.

He said the huge investment made in education by the Osun State government was part of the reasons why the state ranked among the best four states promoting the education of the girl-child in Nigeria.

According to him, it is a known fact that the state’s education policy was designed basically to advance humanity and, as well, build minds that would not only be productive to themselves but meaningful and impactful to the society in general.