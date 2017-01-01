Again, Okorocha Shuns Court Order, Invades Iheanacho’s Property For 4th Time

The Imo State capital, Owerri, was yesterday, enveloped by confusion, following the invasion of Capt. Emma Iheanacho’s property by the agents and contractors fronting for the state government despite a subsisting court order and warrant of arrest advising against the action.

The issue of demolishing the property located along Orlu Road or not became a subject of litigation, with a warrant of arrest issued by an Owerri Federal High Court already dangling over two government officials.

It is the fourth time state agents are invading the building.

Trouble started when bulldozers and other heavy equipment, as well as tipper-trucks laden with red earth were deployed to the property belonging to the former minister of interior for the continuation of Governor Okorocha’s urban renewal project, which has brought about massive demolition of properties belonging to several individuals in Owerri.

As the red earth was emptied on the demolished portion of the property, those on ground guarding the place queried the workers on why they returned to the property in violation of a court order and the warrant of arrest against government officials.

wOne of the drivers of the trucks, who was almost manhandled by a mob, pleaded for clemency, saying that he was acting on orders from above. This forced other drivers to leave the area out of fear.

LEADERSHIP Sunday recalls that an Owerri Federal High Court had ordered Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris, and the Imo State commissioner of police, Taiwo Lakanu, to arrest the permanent secretary, state Ministry of Works, Dr.

Chibuzor Iwuagwu, and the director of civil works in the ministry, Engr. C.E. Egboka, and to bring them to the court on January 30, 2016 for refusing to appear before the court and show cause why they should not be committed to prison.