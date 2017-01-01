Over N5trn Projects Abandoned Across Nigeria – Reps

The member representing Zaria Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Dr Abas Tajuddeen, has revealed that more than N5trn government projects were abandoned across Nigeria.

Tajuddeen made the disclosure in an interview with journalists in Zaria yesterday.

He expressed “deep worry” over the situation, saying that the country incurred huge losses due to the abandonment.

He said that the Bill for the amendment of the Public Procurement Act which he sponsored was to address issues of abandoned projects among others.

“This is because, today, Nigeria has more than N5trn worth of abandoned projects and if you trace the history of these projects, you will find out that they are predominantly caused by contractors’ neglect.

“We believe that by coming-up with an additional legislation to provide for additional fines and damages against contractors, issues of contracts abandonment will become history in Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, he has, so far, sponsored 10 Bills, six motions and presented two petitions with a view to effect positive change and improve the lives of citizens.

The bills included the one seeking to amend the National Universities Commission Act, to give the commission the power to regulate the conditions of service and procedure for engagement of academic staff.