Rivers: Muslims Deny Protesting Against Wike In Abuja

The Rivers State Council for Islamic Affairs (RSCIA) has denied media reports that the Muslim community in the state took part in the recent protest against Governor Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike in Abuja.

Describing the reports as “totally false,” the council warned members of the public to stop harassing Muslims in the state with frivolous, false and malicious allegations.

RSCIA, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday at the end of its general meeting, which was signed by the state Islamic leader, Alhaji Nasir

Awhelebe Uhor, said, “So far, Rivers Muslims have no compelling reason to demonstrate against Governor Wike, either in the state or elsewhere in the country, when channels of communication with the government are still open to us.

Uhor, who condemned the growing trend in which Muslims in the state were being falsely accused of gross criminal and seditious activities, recalled that only in June 2016, Muslims in the state were unjustly accused of stockpiling sophisticated weapons in their mosques.

He noted that under the banner of the RSCIA, Muslims in the state have always been law-abiding and supportive of government whether past or present.

The Islamic leader called on Muslims not to be deterred in their efforts at maintaining inter-religious and inner-ethnic peace in the state, urging

them to continue with their support for the good policies and programmes of the state and local governments.