Political Events To Look Out For In 2017

CHIBUZO UKAIBE looks at some events that may shape the political space in 2017

2017 is here. And naturally, it will come with its fair share of eventful episodes. In the political circuit, this year, like the past one, would further define the moves and schemes of political actors as the much-anticipated 2019 draws near.

The political fireworks would resume in full blast from last year, igniting intra-party tussles, fueling the drive for political realignments that would herald 2019 general elections.

PDP

Clearly, the leading opposition party and former ruling party at the center, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will continue fro where it stopped last year; its unending leadership crisis.

The camps of Sen Ahmed Makarfi-led PDP and Sen Ali Modu Sheriff, have refused to shift ground, a tussle that now lingers at the courts, but much worse, contributed measurably to the party’s loss in the Edo and Ondo States governorship elections.

While the legal tussle raged, attempts at resolving the crisis couldn’t yield much. Reconciliation teams and elderstatesmen have prevailed on both camps to sheathe their swords to no avail.

Moves to reconcile the camps by Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, Prof Jerry Gana, couldn’t resolve the crisis.

Interventions by former President Goodluck Jonathan, former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria Alhaji Adamu Ciroma and former vice president, Alex Ekwueme, also didn’t produce much.

However, a ray of hope emerged in September, when Sheriff and Makarfi, to the shock of many party faithful, announced their decision to resolve the crisis.

Both camps agreed to setting up of a committee comprising members from their camps to deliberate over the issues. But hours to the inauguration of the committee, it was cancelled. Both sides have since traded blames for why it was shelved.

Meanwhile, the famous Wadata headquarters of the party, it’s political fortress, has remained shut since May 22, last year. Concerned that the tussle would lead to a show of force over which camp has legal authority to occupy the national secretariat, the police sealed it off.

But in June, Sheriff stormed Wadata plaza in company of some of his supporters to reclaim the party secretariat. He was initially refused entry by security operatives but he was subsequently allowed into the premises.

Days later, the Makarfi team, stormed the secretariat and chased away the pro-Sheriff group. Sheriff’s national secretary, Prof Wale Oladipo, who was in the premises at the time the pro-Makarfi youths and thugs arrived, narrowly escaped being lynched. He pleaded profusely for his life, vowing never to return.

Since then, the famous Wadata fortress has remained sealed, now hosting rodents while grass has taking over the premises.

As both camps await the outcome of legal tussle over the leadership crisis, it remains to be seen what impact the tussle has had on the followership of the party and its brand.

Simmering tussle within APC, realignments talks and new party

Last year, the crisis of confidence within both PDP and APC had sparked speculations of new party emerging, some pundits believe that despite denials of some speculated participants, the prospects of a new political force in the fray still lingers going into the new year.

The membership of the party was to be drawn from aggrieved members of APC and PDP.

The likes of Tinubu, Atiku, former governors of Kano and Sokoto States, Sen Musa Kwankawaso and Aliyu Wamako, were alleged to be in on the move from the side of the APC. From the PDP, the Makarfi-led PDP is said to be in on the new party talks.

But Tinubu and Atiku have since distanced themselves from the new party talks and pledging their loyalties to APC. Although Makarfi’s leadership of PDP has been quiet over the matter, the chairman of the party’s BoT, Sen Walid Jibrin has also denied any merger talks with those in APC.

What’s more, it’s remains unclear whether, Tinubu has finally reconciled with the national chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

The emergence of Rotimi Akeredolu as candidate of APC for the Ondo guber polls, had set Tinubu, against Odigie-Oyegun.

Conversely, the romance between APC’s national leadership and the leadership of the National Assembly, blossomed. This was after a strained relationship with the Senate President, Sen Bukola Saraki, and House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, the national leadership of the APC, finally opened its doors to them last December.

Apparently estranged from the party for daring to go against its preferred candidate for Senate presidency, Saraki had been dragged to the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

His case was compounded after he refused to allow the choice of principal officers to be dictated to him by the party. However he was able to reach a middle ground with the aggrieved members in the Senate who had instituted a case against him, the deputy senate president, Sen Ike Ekweremadu and two others over the alleged forgery of the senate rules.

While it is anticipated that the relationship will further flourish this year, it remains to be seen how Saraki and Dogara would deal with the PDP lawmakers, whose support they rode on to leadership against the wishes of their party.

Budget and borrowing plan

Although Saraki, after a recent visit to the presidential villa, said the economy will be a major priority of the National Assembly this year, the way and manner the 2017 budget will be implemented, vis-a-vis, effective oversights, will make a whole lot of difference, analysts opine.

However while many analysts wonder whether the revenue to fund the budget will be available as projected, many also watch out for the ping pong between the executive and legislature over the proposal by the President to borrowing $29.96bn externally.

Largely, the Buhari APC-led government would bank on the economy improving measurably in 2017 to retain its followership base much less widen it, analysts opine.

Anti-corruption war, Judiciary and EFCC

The anti-corruption war notched up last year with the arrest and detention of senior judges and some former ministers, and aides of former president Goodluck Jonathan.

While the arrests of the judges by the Department of State Services (DSS) drew mixed reactions, the detention of Jonathan’s former aides, continued the argument of the one-sidedness of the anti-corruption war.

However, the uncertainty surrounding the chairmanship of the EFCC under Mr. Ibrahim Magu, would be instructive in 2017, perhaps quite early in the year.

But much more will be the outcome of the investigation ordered by Buhari on some of top officials of his administration who have been accused of corruption.

A short statement by Mr. Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, indicated the president’s directive.

“The attention of the presidency has been drawn to a number of reports in the media, in which various accusations of corruption have been levelled against some top officials in the administration,” Mr. Shehu said in the Sunday statement.

“In that regard, President Buhari has instructed the Attorney General of the Federation to investigate the involvement of any top government officials accused of any wrong-doing. If any of them are liable they will not escape prosecution.”

Analysts believe that the outcome of the investigation on the one hand and the implementation thereof, would go a long way in defining the anti-corruption war this year.

Constitutional amendments and Sen. Ken Nnamani electoral committee

As has become tradition, the National Assembly is set to embark on another round of constitution amendments.

While the Senate president lamented that the former president didn’t sign the Fourth alteration Bill, his deputy, Sen Ike Ekweremadu, said they are proposing the removal of Presidential Assent to Constitution Amendment Bills, saying: “A bill to amend any portion of the constitution is not an ordinary bill.”

But while they will begin work on critical areas of the constitution that need amendments, the Sen Ken Nnamani electoral committee will be at work this year.

The committee which was inaugurated last year by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, will seek to make far reaching recommendations for the electoral system.

Some of their terms of reference include to review recent judicial decisions on election petitions as they relate to conflicting judgments and absence of consequential orders.

Others are review of the laws impacting elections in Nigeria, including relevant provision of the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act 2012(as amended).

Anambra State guber and INEC

This year, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will be in the spot light yet again as it conducts the Anambra governorship election.

For an electoral umpire that has been put in a dire situation because of the antics of the political class, the commission and its chairman, Prof Mahmoud Yakubu, would have to dig deep to fashion ways to overcome booby traps of the political class.

However, as the intrigues surrounding the forthcoming election builds, watchers believe that it will seek to establish how strong the state’s ruling party, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the governor Willie Obiano are, in the face of PDP and APC’s desire to take over the state.

Instructively too, the outcome of the polls will gauge the acceptance or in-roads made by of the APC in the state and arguably the South-east region at large.

Other political parties

As the race for 2019 evolves, relatively smaller political parties, unlike PDP and APC, will begin to rev up their hitherto latent political machineries, hoping to get the attention of the bigger ones.