458 APC Members Decamp To PDP In Plateau

Over 458 APC members at the weekend decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Langtang South Local Government Council of Plateau State.

The decampees were received at Kumbur community where the state commissioner for special duties Hon. Hitler Dadi hails from.

Speaking at the ceremony, the deputy chairman of the party in the state, Hon. Amos Gombi commended the people of Langtang South from Kumbur community for returning en mass to PDP.

According to him, the returnees will be accorded the same status with other members of PDP in the locality.

He said he was happy that the people have discovered that the All Progressives Congress (APC) lied to them in Plateau State in 2015 and is still lying till today.

Gombi added the road linking Shendam to Langtang South was constructed by Sen. Jonah Jang’s administration, stressing that since two years that the APC came on board, nothing has been added to it.

However, the vice chairman of PDP in Plateau South, Simon Domle on his part, said he was happy to receive the APC decampees back to their original home, assuring that the true change will come in 2019 when the mandate of the people will be returned to them.

Similarly, former deputy speaker, Joyce Rapnan and member representing Langtang South state constituency in Plateau State House of Assembly, last dispensation, said she was overwhelmed by the gathering of the people to say no to APC in the area while assuring them that the mistake of 2015 will be corrected.

She pointed out that apart from the bore hole she provided for her people when she was in the state house of assembly, nothing has been added to them under the APC government.

Rapnan called on her people to be ready to vote massively for PDP candidates in the forthcoming local government council election and 2019 general election from the locality.

Leader of the decampees, Denis Waidu, on his part, said he was happy to lead hundreds of decampees back to PDP in the locality saying that PDP is a moving train that will take them to the Promised Land.

Member representing Langtang North/South federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. BeniLar in her good will message, thanked the people of her constituency for keeping faith with PDP that her father founded for Nigeria.