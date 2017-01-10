Nigerian News from Leadership News
2 Missing Policemen In Demsa Herdsmen Attack Found Dead
2 Missing Policemen In Demsa Herdsmen Attack Found Dead

— Jan 10, 2017 7:12 am | Leave a comment

The Adamawa Police Command has confirmed the recovery of the dead bodies of two mobile policemen, who were missing in action in an attack by Fulani herdsmen in Demsa Local Government Area of the state.

The two policemen, who died in action, were among those drafted to Kwayine, GidanDadi and Karlahi communities to curtail reprisals attack following the killing of 47 cattle belonging to Fulani herdsmen in the area by farmers.

SP Othman Abubakar, the command’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed the development to newsmen in Yola, on Monday.

Abubakar stressed that the police who lost their lives were drowned in a nearby river in an attempt to escape being attacked.

“Fulani militia attacked the three villages and we lost three of our gallant MOPOL while two others that were missing have been found dead in a river where they were drowned in an attempt to escape”, Abubakar maintained

He said scores of the attackers were killed by the police men at the scene of the attack.

The attack came barely 24 hours after state government donated N10 million as well as 775 bags of rice to Kodomun village to caution the effects of hardship meted on the communities by Fulani herdsmen.

 

Daily Columns