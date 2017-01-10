Tension Mounts In Katsina Over Ex-gov Shema’s Prosecution

Tension is on the rise as supporters of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and their All Progressives Congress (APC) counterparts in Katsina State trade words ahead of the move by the Federal Government to arraign the immediate past governor of the state, Ibrahim Shehu Shema and others before Katsina high court today, Tuesday 10th, January, 2017, for alleged embezzlement of public funds.

Many PDP faithful are apparently unhappy over the purported approach of the government in exerting pressure on the erstwhile Governor and some of his former aides to refund the billions they are accused of diverting from the state and local government treasuries during the previous administration in the state.

While dismissing any claim that Shema reportedly breached the trust reposed in him during his tenure, his supporters refused to back down on their conviction that his investigation and imminent prosecution is nothing but a witch hunt.

On the other hand, the members of the ruling APC in Katsina described PDP’s claims as false, arguing that the law does not respect any individual.

According to them, justice would be served if all stolen public funds were recovered by the government and put into good use in the interest of the public.

In apparent response to the disagreement putting Katsina on the edge of any possible crisis and an attempt to avert it, the state police command rolled out several patrol vehicles with heavily armed policemen in conveys with loud siren in what many considered a show of force on Monday, January 9, 2017.

The spokesman of the police command, Abubakar Agaisa Salisu, who debunked the insinuation in an interview with LEADERSHIP in Katsina, said the measure has nothing to do with the trial of Shema or any suspect but a routine exercise of the police to maintain the peace in the state capital.

He assured the public that the police were working tirelessly to make the state safe for all law abiding citizens.