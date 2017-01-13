Nigerian News from Leadership News
Home / News / Don’t Drag Us Into Your War Against Security Agencies, APC Tells Wike, PDP

— Jan 13, 2017 2:28 am | Leave a comment

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has called on Governor Nyesom Wike and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to leave it out of its current war against security agencies in the country.

The party wondered why the leadership of PDP in the state would accuse the Nigeria Police of being a security arm of the APC and at the same time accuse the Police of arresting 21 ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who served in the just concluded rerun election in the state.

APC, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday by its publicity secretary, Senibo Chris Finebone, in reaction to an accusation by the PDP, alleging that the opposition party was simply crying wolf.

The statement reads in part, “Despite our determined efforts and resolve to stay clear of Governor Nyesom Wike and the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) war against Nigerian security agencies, the governor and his party (PDP) appear very determined to drag the All Progressives Congress (APC) into the fray of what seems to be a war they cannot win.

