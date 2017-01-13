Police Warn Group Against Planned Protest At CBN Headquarters

The Nigeria Police, yesterday warned the ‘OccuupyCBNGroup’ against its planned protest at the premises of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) headquarters in Abuja.

In a statement made available to the media by the ‎Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police command, the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Mustafa said the Command is aware of the threat to shut down the bank’s operations today.

The statement read: “Suffice it to state that theythe group has neither written to inform or notify the FCT Police Command of its intention, nor has it secured any approval from the Commissioner of Police authorising it to do so.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Anjuguri Manzah‎, stressed that the command will continue to be professional in discharging its constitutionally assigned roles in accordance with international best practices especially as it relates to the fundamental rights of citizens, it will not fold its arms and watch the members of this group embarrass the nation by attempting to close down operations at a critical national facility like the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“The Command wants to further reiterate that because of the sensitive nature of the CBNHeadquarters, it will not allow any assemblage of individuals or group of persons around the facility.”