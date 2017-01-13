Nigerian News from Leadership News
Just In
Civil Servant, 45, Docked Over N46m Fraud
Malabu Oil $466m Bribe Scandal: Why We Kick Against UK, Italy Involvement In Probe – Ijaw Youths
Police Takes Over Ekiti Federal Varsity As Protest Turns Violent
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Saraki To Represent PMB At Jummat Prayers
Home / News / Reps To Start Review Of 2017 Budget In 2 Weeks

Reps To Start Review Of 2017 Budget In 2 Weeks

— Jan 13, 2017 2:31 am | Leave a comment

The House of Representatives says it is set to pass the Medium Term Expenditure Framework, MTEF, and Fiscal Strategy Paper, FSP, next week to prepare way for the commencement of consideration of the 2017 Appropriation Bill.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazak Namdas, disclosed this on Thursday at a briefing with journalists in Abuja.

Recall that the House had on Wednesday, began distribution of copies of the 2017 Appropriation Bill to members.

The House had before proceeding on the Christmas and New Year break adopted the 2017-2019 MTEF.

Confirming the development, Mr. Namdas also informed journalists that consultations between the House and leadership of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) were at an advanced stage to get the MTEF approved.

He said, “The House has started engaging stakeholders and heads of MDAs on the MTEF and by the grace of God; we will soon finish work on it.

“The law provides that we cannot debate the general principles of the budget until the MTEF is passed.

“So, by the grace of God, we shall consider the MTEF next week; and the other week, we will start debate on the budget, “he said.

Mr. Namdas said that the House would be transparent in the consideration of the budget, insisting that the processes had not changed.

comments powered by Disqus

Join Leadership Community Forum

Poll

Should The Federal Government Swap Detained Boko Haram Members For Chibok Girls?
Total Votes: 5485

Download Alexa Toolbar

Exchange Rate

Leadership Community Login

No Community Account? Create One!

Daily Columns