Revival Of Supplementary Listings, New IPOs Coming In 2017 – Onyema

The chief executive officer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr. Oscar Onyema has said the stock market would witness the revival of supplementary listings, return of new issuance through initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2017. He made this known yesterday in Lagos at the 2016 Market Recap & Outlook for 2017.

Onyema said, “We expect to see a revival of supplementary listings, return of the new issuance market, and potentially IPO since the equity market is a forward indicator of the economy. We are cautiously optimistic, as consensus estimates suggest a moderate recovery for Nigeria in 2017, provided that policy makers implement the right combination of policy measures.”

He pointed out that Nigeria is expected to recover from its recession in 2017 with a modest GDP growth forecast of 0.6 per cent to be driven by vigour of fiscal policy implementation, with a keen focus on articulation of desired goals; lower rates of disruptions to oil infrastructure from resolution of the Niger Delta conflict, thereby increasing FX inflows; crude oil prices remaining above the federal government’s benchmark of $42.5/barrel, among others.

He noted that notwithstanding the forgoing, the Nigerian capital market will have to do a better job at promoting its unique value proposition to both global and domestic investors. According to Onyema, monetary policy will continue to play a vital role in determining activity in the market.

With forecasts for inflation expected to moderate due to the base effect, we believe that all things equal, monetary authorities will have more flexibility with respect to interest rates and FX regime. He stated that good coordination between fiscal and monetary policy should result in resolution of aforementioned structural deficiencies and drive economic growth, saying “We expect investors to continue to keep a close eye on the divergence between the interbank FX rate and other exchange rates in the country.”

He however noted that a convergence of FX rates in the country and the performance of listed corporates will determine the level of market activity in the short term. Speaking on NSE Strategic Outlook, the NSE CEO said, “Cognizant of the ever evolving economic realities on ground, the NSE will take an adaptive approach to strategy execution in 2017.

“The NSE will focus on achieving its goal of becoming a more agile and demutualized exchange and will fast track efforts towards developing innovative products such as exchange traded derivatives to provide investors with tools to better weather economic realities in 2017.