Customs N898bn 2016 Revenue Lowest In 2yrs

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has generated N898 billion as revenue in 2016, including Value Added Tax (VAT)as against the N937 billion revenue target the service set for itself in the year under review.

But LEADERSHIP Friday’s investigation had shown that the revenue generated was the lowest in two years as the service had generated N977.09 billion in 2014; N904 billion in 2015, but could only generate N898 billion in 2016, including VAT.

Speaking in Abuja this week, the NCS spokesman, Joseph Attah said that the figure was, however, less than the N904 billion collected in 2015. He attributed the shortfall to the difficulty in accessing foreign exchange and restriction on importers of 41 items from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s foreign exchange window.

He said, “The strict insistence of the comptroller-general on the application of extant laws enabled the service to generate a total of N898 billion that is inclusive of VAT.

“If VAT is removed, duty collection only is N720 billion, our performance represents 76.90 per cent. Hopefully we will do better in 2017.”

According to him, the customs comptroller-general in recent time had taken steps to effect some redeployment in a bid to strengthen operations and reposition the service for improved delivery.