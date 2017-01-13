Nigerian News from Leadership News
BREAKING: Court Convicts Fuel Subsidy Suspects

Jan 13, 2017

A Lagos High Court has convicted Walter Wagbatsoma, Adaoha Ugo-Nnadi, and their company Ontario Oil and Gas on an eight count amended charge of fuel subsidy fraud.

The defendants were found guilty on each of the eight counts.

The third defendant, Babafemi Fakuade, was, however, discharged and acquitted.

Details later….

