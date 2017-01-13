BREAKING: Court Convicts Fuel Subsidy Suspects— Jan 13, 2017 12:16 pm | Leave a comment
A Lagos High Court has convicted Walter Wagbatsoma, Adaoha Ugo-Nnadi, and their company Ontario Oil and Gas on an eight count amended charge of fuel subsidy fraud.
The defendants were found guilty on each of the eight counts.
The third defendant, Babafemi Fakuade, was, however, discharged and acquitted.
Details later….
Daily Columns
-
MondayPurchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) December 2016 Report by By Central Bank Of Nigeria Jan 9th | Comments
The Statistics Department, Central Bank of Nigeria conducts a monthly survey of purchasing and supply executives of manufacturing and non-manufacturing organizations in 13 locations in Nigeria: - two states in…
-
TuesdayHeritage Bank: Supporting FG’s Diversification Agenda by BY Wale Suleiman Jan 10th | Comments
After visiting Triton Farms to see aquaculture businesses; nursery/hatchery for the production of fingerlings and brood stock in Ikeja and earthen ponds for catfish and tilapia in Asejire, Iwo and…
-
WednesdayChibok Girls: 2 Years After, Where Art Thou? by By Hannatu Musawa Jan 11th | Comments
The 14th of this month will make it 730 days, 17,520 hours and 1,051,200 minutes that the Chibok girls would have been under captivity. It could be recalled that on…
-
ThursdayThe Contemporary Nigerian Politician by Abba Mahmood Jan 12th | Comments
One of the major requirements of the contemporary Nigerian politician is to have money. After all, Saddam Hussein once said that if one cannot be corrupted with money, one can…
-
FridayLife After Jim Obaze by Azubuike Ishiekwene Jan 13th | Comments
Last week could have been named the Jim Obaze week. It was, really. How a relatively obscure public servant was thrust on the headlines with shards of his alleged misdemeanour…
-
SaturdayFuel-Filled Yuletide As Baru Raises The Bar In Products Availability by By Earnest Ajala Dec 31st | Comments
The time was December 2015 and the venue, filling stations across towns and cities, the nook and crannies of the country. The stage was that of chaos, anarchy, commotion, stress,…
-
SundayHunger Crisis Imminent In Africa by By Food and Agriculture Organisation Jan 8th | Comments
The Food and Agriculture Organisation, FAO, has warned that countries in the horn of Africa are likely to see a rise in hunger and further decline of local livelihoods in…