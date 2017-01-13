Nigerian News from Leadership News
Just In
Civil Servant, 45, Docked Over N46m Fraud
Malabu Oil $466m Bribe Scandal: Why We Kick Against UK, Italy Involvement In Probe – Ijaw Youths
Police Takes Over Ekiti Federal Varsity As Protest Turns Violent
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Saraki To Represent PMB At Jummat Prayers
Home / Crime / News / Troops Arrest 4 Fleeing Terrorists, Recover 100 Motorcycles
PIC. 32. NIGERIAN ARMY TROOPS CLEARING BOKO HARAM ENCLAVES ALONG AXIS OF ADVANCE FROM BITTA TO TOKUMBERE, SAMBISA FOREST IN BORNO ON WEDNESDAY (9/8/15). 6521/9/9/2015/OCC/BJO/NAN

Troops Arrest 4 Fleeing Terrorists, Recover 100 Motorcycles

— Jan 13, 2017 10:09 am | Leave a comment

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have arrested four fleeing Boko Haram terrorists in Biu Local Government Area of Borno and recovered 100 motorcycles from them.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, said in a statement in Abuja that troops of 27 Task Force Brigade, Bara in Biu arrested the terrorists at Madaki village during intensified searches, patrols, raids and mop up operation.

Usman identified the suspects as Muazu Gogobir, Mamman Shuaibu, Muhammadu Muhammadu and Isah Ibrahim.

“They were intercepted along with 100 concealed motorcycles at the outskirt of the town. The suspected Boko Haram terrorists are undergoing preliminary investigation,” he said.

According to Usman, following the dislodgement and sequent occupation of Boko Haram stronghold at Camp Zairo, Sambisa forest, the terrorists have been escaping the theatre to avoid capture and prosecution. (NAN)

comments powered by Disqus

Join Leadership Community Forum

Poll

Should The Federal Government Swap Detained Boko Haram Members For Chibok Girls?
Total Votes: 5485

Download Alexa Toolbar

Exchange Rate

Leadership Community Login

No Community Account? Create One!

Daily Columns