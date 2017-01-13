Nigerian News from Leadership News
19 Die In Ekiti Road Crashes

The Ekiti Sector Command of the FRSC says 19 persons died in the 49 road traffic crashes  recorded in the state in 2016.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Ismaila Kugu,  made this known on Thursday in  an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ado-Ekiti.

He advised  drivers and other road users to refrain from  using cell phones  while driving or walking on the road.

Kugu also warned against  the use of  fairly used tyres, especially at a period of unfriendly weather.

Motorists, he added, must also be cautious on the roads in view of the current hazy weather which limits vision.

He said the command was  poised to sensitise  residents of the state on  road traffic crash and its management in a bid to reduce carnages on the highways.

The  sensitisation programme, he said, would focus on speed limit as well as  eye sight and “don’t drink while driving ” campaign.(NAN)

