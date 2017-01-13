19 Die In Ekiti Road Crashes

The Ekiti Sector Command of the FRSC says 19 persons died in the 49 road traffic crashes recorded in the state in 2016.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Ismaila Kugu, made this known on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ado-Ekiti.

He advised drivers and other road users to refrain from using cell phones while driving or walking on the road.

Kugu also warned against the use of fairly used tyres, especially at a period of unfriendly weather.

Motorists, he added, must also be cautious on the roads in view of the current hazy weather which limits vision.

He said the command was poised to sensitise residents of the state on road traffic crash and its management in a bid to reduce carnages on the highways.

The sensitisation programme, he said, would focus on speed limit as well as eye sight and “don’t drink while driving ” campaign.(NAN)