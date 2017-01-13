Civil Servant, 45, Docked Over N46m Fraud

A 45-year-old civil servant, Olusegun Akinsanya, was arraigned in Lagos in Friday for obtaining N46 million from a woman under the pretext of getting governor’s consent for a landed property.

The accused, who entered a not-guilty plea, is facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing and obtaining under false pretences before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Raphael Donny, told the court that between 2011 and 2012 at Alausa area of Ikeja, the accused fraudulently obtained N46 million from one Esther Funmilayo.

He said the accused had promised to secure governor’s consent and allocate six plots of land at Abijo area of Ajah to her; a representation he knew was false.

“The complainant said that when she did not get any feedback, she became worried and called the accused several times on phone but got no response.

“The complainant said that when she eventually reached the accused on phone, she decided to ask for a refund, but the accused failed to pay her back.

“After so much, the accused gave the complainant a cheque of N10 million which was dishonoured due to insufficient funds,” Donny said.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 285, 312, 319 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Magistrate Davies Abegunde granted the accused N5 million bail with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case to Feb. 13 for mention. (NAN)