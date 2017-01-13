Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Saraki To Represent PMB At Jummat Prayers— Jan 13, 2017 2:57 pm | Leave a comment
As relationships between President Muhammadu Buhari and Senate President Bukola Saraki continues to grow, the president said on Friday, he has asked Saraki to represent him at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Jummat Prayers.
The prayers which hold at the National Mosque is organized in honour of the fallen heroes in the nation’s armed forces.
President Buhari in a tweet via his Twitter handle @MBuhari, said “I asked SP
@bukolasaraki to kindly represent me at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Jummat Prayers, this afternoon at the National Mosque.”