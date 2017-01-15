Nigerian Armed Forces Deserves Gratitude At All Times, Says Tambuwal

The Nigeria Armed Forces desrves gratitude at all times for the supreme sacrifice of given their lives to protect the lives and properties of others as well as securing the nation’s territorial integrity, governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of sokoto state has said.

Tambuwal, who appealed for a special care for families of fallen heroes through empowerment of their widows and special opportunity for the educational requirement of their children, insisted that their patents layed their lives for the unity of Nigeria.

Speaking on Sunday at Maigero Theatre Complex, sokoto to commemorate the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Tambuwal commended the military for their sacrifices’in helping to secure the nation.

Tambuwal further urged Nigerians to always contribute their quotas to the unity and overall development of the country.

Said Tambuwal, “Today’s event is significant because it shows that we are a people of history who also appreciate our history. It also shows that there are people who paid the supreme sacrifice for us to get to where we are today as one, united and happy nation.

“We should continue to learn from their sacrifices to ensure that Nigeria remains a united country where everyone is enjoying the freedom as enshrined in our constitution. We should at all times make our contributions to national development.

“On this important day, we should always continue to support their families and encourage the ones still in active service to give their maximum best in the service of the fatherland,”

On his part, the Brigade Commander, 1 Brigade, Nigeria Army, Brig. Gen. Ginikanwa Nwosu appealed to Nigerians to always give the needed support to security personnel, hence they are at the forefront of ensuring that everybody enjoys unhindered peace.

Nwosu also advocated for deserving immortalization of fallen heroes, added that security personnel derserves good care.

While expressing their worries, some of the surviving hero’s who spoke to LEADERSHIP under the umbrella of LEGION but declined giving their names urged the federal government to ensure that all those who served the nation as army and retired gets their entitlements as at when due.