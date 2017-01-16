Tenement Rates: NASS, AMAC Not At War – Candido

Following the recent misunderstanding between Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) and some critical stakeholders on tenement rate collection in the city, AMAC chairman, Hon Abdullahi Adamu Candido has disclosed that the council has reached an understanding with the stakeholders.

In a chat with newsmen in Abuja, Candido said that the council is no longer at war with either the National Assembly or the Federal Capital Territory Administration on the matter.

“In the past few months, we have had issues with some critical stakeholders, particularly the National Assembly and the Federal Capital Territory Administration on the matter, but I want to state here that we are not fighting anybody.

The only authority over tenement rates collection and enforcement remains the local government. And having looked at the issue with the stakeholders, we are now on the same page.

All the critical stakeholders have agreed that the local governments are the only legal body to collect tenement rate,” he said.

Candido added that certain things may not be done properly and to check that, the provisional valuation list will be taken to the National Assembly for it to play its constitutional role.

“After the property owners must have come and peruse the property rate list, make their objections and corrections are made, the list will be forwarded to the National Assembly.

It is only the National Assembly that has the constitutional responsibility of telling us what is the valid rate of a property and how much to be paid.

We have done our part and it is the responsibility of the National Assembly to fix the amount the area council will collect from property owners as tenement rates and even enforce collection of same.

We are not being stubborn, we are only trying to stand on what belongs to us and we will stand on it no matter what the consequences that AMAC is and the only legal body to collect tenement rate in the municipality,” he said.