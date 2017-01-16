Rivers Rerun And Its Intriguing Drama

Although it is more than one month since the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) concluded the legislative rerun elections in Rivers State, the drama and intrigues that trailed the exercise is yet to die down.

It is on record that while Rivers State Governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike set up a Judicial Commission of Inquiry, the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, set up the Nigeria Police Special Joint Investigation Panel, with both looking into the December 10, 2016 rerun election in the state.

Immediately after Wike announced the setting up of the judicial commission of Inquiry, the senator representing Rivers South-East district in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, declared that the main opposition political party in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) will challenge the legality of the probe panel in Court. However, it is not clear if the APC had approached the court as declared by the Senator.

Recently, Governor Wike announced that the state government has aporoched the court to challenge the setting up of the Nigeria Police Special Joint Investigation Panel by the Inspector-General of Police, Idris.

The governor, who made the announcement when the members of the panel visited him at Government House, Port Harcourt, told the panel, point-blank that they were established by the Inspector-General of Police with a predetermined goal, with the aim of assisting the APC at the Election Petitions Tribunal.

Emphasising that the panel is biased with an agenda targeted at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its members, while shielding policemen used by the APC to commit electoral fraud, Wike regretted that the Nigerian Police is being used to protect the interest of a particular politician in the state.

He said, “I must tell you with all honesty that my people and I will not participate in the sitting of this panel. We have challenged the setting up of this panel in court. Let there be a judicial pronouncement on this matter. It will enrich our jurisprudence. This panel has not shown us that it will not be bias.

“All these activities are orchestrated so that APC will use the materials therefrom at the Tribunal. Even you as the chairman of the panel cannot say from your conscience that you are biased.”

Wike regretted that the Police High Command attempted to deny video evidence of the invasion of Rivers East Senatorial District Collation by Akin Fakorede and his Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) personnel.

The governor also wondered why the Police has refused to make public how DSP Alkali was killed, simply because the person indicted was a commissioner under the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

He said, “The same Akin Fakorede, who was caught on video after he invaded the Rivers East Senatorial District is the one who is arranging witnesses for the panel set up by the Inspector-General of Police.

“Nobody is investigating the case of Rivers APC printing fake result sheets which the Police is trying to sweep under the carpet.”

Wike wondered why the Inspector General of Police, Idris set up a panel, when he had already made conclusions as enunciated in his letter to the Rivers State Governor.

The governor stated that since the Inspector-General of Police knew those who perpetrated the crime during the rerun legislative elections, why did he go ahead to set up a panel.

He said, “We believe that the Panel has already taken a decision. We are convinced that the essence of the panel is to witch-hunt our people and we have evidence to show. We cannot because of one man’s interest, destroy the state .

“Already, you have dismissed policemen attached to me without even hearing from me. This is the same panel that claims it is investigating the conduct of all policemen during the rerun legislative elections “.

Less than 48 hours after the governor’s verbal attack on the Nigeria Police Special Joint Investigation Panel, led by Mr. Damian Okoro, a deputy commissioner of Police, chairman of PDP in the state, Chief Felix Obuah accused the Nigeria Police of arresting no fewer than 21 ad-hoc staff of the INEC, who participated in the just concluded legislative rerun elections in Rivers State.

Obuah, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt and signed by his media adviser, Jerry Needam, alleged that most of the affected ad-hoc staff, who were arrested on Wednesday night (January 11) and detained at the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID), before being moved to Abuja on Thursday (January 12), were those that served in areas where candidates of the PDP won.

Obuah regretted that the ugly development came barely 24 hours after the 15-man Nigerian Police Special Joint Investigation Panel on the rerun election in the state, visited Governor Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike at Government House, Port Harcourt.

The statement reads in part, “24 hours after the 15 man panel set up by the Inspector General of Police to investigate the alleged violence during the December 10, 2016, re-run election in Rivers State visited the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, in Government House, Port Harcourt, information available to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) confirmed that 21 ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been arrested.

“The arrested ad-hoc staff took part in the legislative re-run election in the State and served in areas where candidates of the PDP won, they were last night arrested and detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department, in Port Harcourt.

“Sources disclosed that those arrested were transferred to Abuja and they are being forced to confess receiving money from the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and its candidates which the Police and the All Progressives Congress, APC, alleged was responsible for the victory of the PDP in the re-run election in the State.

“According to the source at the State CID, more arrests would be made and those arrested will be transferred to Abuja and paraded during a press conference that would be organised by the Police High Command, in conjunction with the top leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This latest development undoubtedly, is a confirmation of the fact that the Police committee led by its chairman, Mr. Damain Okoro, that arrived the State yesterday, Wednesday, January 11, 2017, is on a mission of witch-hunt against the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, the PDP leadership and candidates of the party, who emerged victorious in the December 10, re-run election in Rivers State.

“Although, the Police authorities have actually made no pretense about their biased role in issues surrounding the exercise in the State, with the premature sack of six of their men attached to the Governor, and their refusal to question the conduct of Mr. Akin Fakorede during the election.

“But of much concern is what these activities portend for our democracy and the image of the Police and other security forces who swore oath of allegiance of neutrality and to defend, protect and respect the provisions of the constitution of Nigeria, and rights of all citizens, and who are maintained by tax payers’ money, not only those of the APC, but all Nigerians.

“It is unfortunate that the Police under the current Inspector -General of Police, IGP, have so abused their constitutional responsibilities and have now turned into a security arm of a political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).The PDP would have expected the Police to be more professional, objective, apolitical, and uphold the tenets of the constitution and regulations as contained in the Electoral Act, relating to the role of security agencies in an election.

“Regrettably, the Police in the case of Rivers State have become a tool of witch-hunt by the federal government and certain Rivers politicians of the APC. We call on well-meaning Nigerians to rise against this ugly trend and abuse of responsibility by the Police high command and the All Progressives Congress leadership in trying to silence the opposition by wrongly indicting innocent citizens, the Rivers State government and leaders of the PDP in the State.”