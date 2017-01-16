Gunmen Kill 9 CJTF Members In Benue

Unknown gunmen yesterday killed nine members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in Abaji settlement of Katsina-Ala local government area of Benue State at about 1pm.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the yet-to-be identified gunmen came on a motorcycle and opened fire on members of the CJTF who were holding a meeting at Abaji town, killing 9 of them at the spot with one severely injured.

When contacted, the police public Relations officer, Benue State Command, Moses Yamu, who confirmed the incident, said the corpses of the deceased persons were already deposited in the morgue at a public hospital.

According to the PPRO, no arrest has been made, adding that investigation was ongoing, and efforts were in top gear to arrest the perpetrators of the heinous crime.