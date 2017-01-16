Remain In PDP To Salvage It, APC Urges Ekweremadu

The Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday advised the deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, to stay in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), insisting that they do not want him.

Spokesperson of APC in Enugu State, Mrs. Kate Offor, who gave he advice, stressed the need for Ekweremadu to stay in PDP and if possible to clear the mess he contributed in no small measure in rooting.

It could be recalled that in one of the sittings of the senate last week, an APC senator from Zamfara State, Kabiru Marafa had called on Ekweremadu to defect from PDP to APC, relying on Section 68 (g) of the Constitution, if he wants to retain his seat as deputy senate president.

Marafa’s call followed the removal of senator Ali Ndume as senate leader and his replacement with Senator Ahmed Lawan. Both Ndume and Lawan belong to APC.

eacting to he development, Offor insisted that Enugu APC does not want Ekweremadu in its fold.

“Whatever is the position of the 1999 Constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, we want him to remain in PDP.

“We wish to make it very clear that Ekweremadu is an unwanted guest in Enugu State APC. Let him stay and salvage the inferno festering in the PDP. We don’t want one party state. Most importantly, we don’t want him to infest and transfer confusion into APC, his trademark in the PDP from the time of governor Chimaroke Nnamani in 1999 till date.

“The truth is that Ekweremadu contributed in no small measure to the mess PDP found itself today, via unbridled impunity and unconscionable anti-internal democracy antics. We are witnesses of how his Machiavellian tactics eclipsed democratic aspirations and infringed on the growth of democracy in Nigeria.

“For instance, as former chief of staff and later secretary to state government, his fingers, he cannot exonerate himself from the lapses of that government, which brought it to disrepute.

“Indeed Ekweremadu set the high jump, Enugu State Governor, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Gburugburu) is facing in court today, all in a bid to feather his own political nest during the 2015 primary elections. He did same to ex-governor, Sullivan Chime, who spent four years in court,” he said.