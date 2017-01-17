Stolen Babies: Controversy Trails Police Release Of Arrested Principal— Jan 17, 2017 4:14 pm | Leave a comment
…Police compromised – NAPTIP
Controversy and bickering has continued to rage between the Ebonyi
State Police Command and the National Agency for the Prohibition of
Trafficking in Persons and other Related Offences Commission (NAPTIP)
over a Secondary School Principal arrested for allegedly stealing of two
female babies.
LEADERSHIP reliably gathered that recent development in the case
involving the Secondary School Principal arrested with two suspected
stolen babies in Uburu, Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi state
arose when the police allegedly granted the suspects bail without
investigation.
Addressing journalists on Tuesday in Abakaliki, the NAPTIP Desk Officer
in the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs.
Florence Onwa lamented that the Police granted the suspects bail
without recourse to the merit of the crime.
She said though the police had released the suspects, her office in
line with the rules and regulations of the agency would continue with
the matter to ensure there is justice, adding that the suspect
allegedly tried to deceive the agency and frustrate prosecution.
“The suspect claimed that the two babies were given to her by somebody
from Nsukka and Uburu in Enugu and Ebonyi states respectively. She
took us alongside policemen to Nsukka where she claimed one of the
babies was given to her as a gift and when we got there, I was
surprised that she led us to a tree inside the University of Nigeria
Nsukka, UNN and pointed to us that it was under the tree that she
received the baby as gift from a certain woman”
Meanwhile, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in
Persons and Other Related Offences Commission, NAPTIP has officially
written to the Ebonyi State Police Command to transfer the case to the
National Headquarters, citing police compromise in handling the
matter.
In a letter sent to the Ebonyi state police command by NAPTIP, which
was made available to journalists, the NAPTIP directed the police to
transfer the case to the national quarters of the agency for proper
investigation and prosecution.
However, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Jude Madu denied
knowledge of the letter and requested for more time to confirm receipt
of the letter.