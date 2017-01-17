Southern Kaduna: House Invites Service Chiefs, Head Of Security Agencies

The House of Representatives on Tuesday invited service chiefs heads of security agencies in the country, to brief an executive session of the House over the unending killings in Southern Kaduna.

The House also resolved to send a delegation on condolence visit to the government of Kaduna state, at the same time urged government to immediately provide relief materials to affected communities.

Speaker of the House, Yakubu directed the Clerk to schedule a date for the visit of the heads of security agencies and services chiefs.

The representatives, while debating a motion titled on violent attacks on the people of Southern Kaduna, sponsored by the member representing Kaura Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Gideon Gwani, noted that successive etho-religious crisis in the country were not duly prosecuted.

The House however mandated the Committees on Army, Airforce, Police Affairs, Interior and National Security and Intelligence to analyse the situation and proffer solutions to the security challenges in the area and report back to the House within four weeks for further legislative action.

Gwani in the motion condemned the violent terror attacks in strong terms, sympathize with the traumatized victims.

He urge the Nigerian Armed Forces and the Police to deal decisively with the perpetrators of the attacks, be more proactive in identifying the exact areas of the attacks and carry out a comprehensive security mapping to identify the base of the attackers in order to combat the menace.

According to the motion, the violent terror attacks of 6th – 9th January, 2017 at Tachirak, Adu and Tsonje villages of Kagoro town in Kaura federal constituency of Southern Kaduna led to the death of thirteen people.

“Despite the 24 hours curfew imposed in the area and the presence of men of the Armed Forces and the Police, gunmen continued to attack villages and unleash mayhem, while the security personnel deployed remained in the township,” Gwani said.

The member representing Minjibir/Ungogo federal constituency of Kano state, Bashir Babale, in his contribution noted that Southern Kaduna had repeatedly witnessed armed conflicts from 1980.

“Between the year 1980 and now, there have been about 60 armed conflicts in Southern Kaduna,” he said.