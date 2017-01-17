Court Punishes Woman For Inflicting Injury On Husband’s Genitals

Nigerian News from Leadership News
Jan 17, 2017

An Effurun Magistrates Court has granted N150, 000 bail to a woman, Afoke Okiotorolo, who allegedly inflicted injury on her husband’s genitals over Christmas money for children.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Alero Eju, also granted the accused two sureties in like sum. Eju ordered that one of the sureties must be a civil servant, who should not be less than grade level 14. She said the sureties should also provide evidence of tax payments and their address verified.

Afoke Okiotorolo, 48, who reside at Ekpan in Uvwie Local Government Council Area of Delta State, pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Cecilia Mathew Okoh, had told the court that the accused committed the offence at No. 8 Udu motor street Ekpan, Effurun at about 10:00am on December 24th, 2016. Cecelia said that the accused, who resides in some compound with the complaint.

According to Cecilia, the fight started in the night, where the wife held the man’s genital organ and inflicted injuries on him. The man is yet to recover but still receiving medication in Ekpan hospital. Cecelia said the offence contravened section 244 act of the Delta State criminal law 2008. The case was adjourned to February 21st for mention.

 

