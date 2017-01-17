Recession: 500 Women For Self-Employment Workshop

No fewer than five hundred women in Katsina State are attending entrepreneurship training organised by the state government in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and North West Entrepreneurship Development Centre, NWEDC, towards tackling poverty in the state and nation.

Speaking at the start of the training programme yesterday in Katsina, Governor Aminu Bello Masari, stressed the desire of the present administration to empower and uplift women, create and enabling environment for businesses tothrive in the midst of the current recession.

“To this end, Katsina State Government has instituted series of policies and programmes to help women and youths out of poverty and achieve economic self reliance, reducing unemployment and promote general peace and security in our communities,” said Masari.

He added that the entrepreneurial skills training was designed among others to facilitate easy access of the beneficiaries to start up capital for micro and medium scale enterprises.

Accoding to him, the state government had established partnership with private and public sectors as well as community leaders to support in minimizing economic, social and cultural barriers to affordable health care education and income generating acivities.

In her address, the state commissioner for women affairs, Dr. Badiyya Hassan Mashi, noted that the current recession had made it imperative to encourage and support the women through policies and programmes aimed at encouraging them to obtain skills to boost income generating activities, productive capacity and their overall contribution to the state economy.

“The training is aim at developing enterpreneurial mindset and skills of women in Katsina STate to successfully start, manage, diversify, and expand their business enterprises.

“The successful participants of this training will have easy access to start up capital from financial institutions to be facilitated by joint effort of the ministry of women affairs and the CBN-NWEDC,” Mashi stated.