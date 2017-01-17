SGF Assures Karu Of FG’s Assistance

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Engineer Babachir David Lawal on Tuesday, in his office, assured the Traditional Ruler of Karu in Nassarawa State, that the community will receive the support of the Federal Government in addressing some of its challenges arising from its proximity to Abuja, the Federal Capital City.

In a statement by the director of media in his office, Bolaji Adebiyi, the SGF noted that many workers in the capital city including public servants, reside in Karu from where they commute to and from Abuja daily and observed that this has put substantial pressure on the facilities and infrastructure in Karu town.

The SGF explained that the Federal Government will consider assistance to the local government in areas such as roads development, electricity supply and healthcare delivery.

In his remarks, the Esu karu, His Royal Highness Luka Panya Baba thanked the Secretary to the Government of the Federation for granting his delegation audience.

He explained that his domain Karu in Nasarawa State is the closest to the seat of power of the Federal Government and that for this reason the infrastructure provided by the State Government is overstretched.

The royal father appealed to the Federal Government to support the development of the infrastructure of communities within Karu Local Government. He said his people identify with and support the programmes of the government of President Muhammadu Bahari and especially the efforts to diversify the economy by focusing on agriculture.

He prayed for the success of the administrations of both President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Tanko Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State.

The high-powered delegation of His Royal Highness that visited the SGF included the incumbent Commissioner of Health, Nasarawa State, Dr. Daniel Iya and a University Don, Professor Andrew Zamani.