Saraki Condoles With Victims Of IDP Camp Accident

Saraki Condoles With Victims Of IDP Camp Accident

— Jan 17, 2017 9:19 pm | Leave a comment

The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has conveyed his deep regret over the accidental bombing of the Rann Community in Borno State.

Saraki, in a statement on his social media handles said: “My thoughts and prayers are with the families and victims of today’s accident in Rann Community of Borno State.

I pray that the souls of the victims may rest in peace. I wish the victims speedy recovery, and I pray that incidents like these never reoccur again.”

Daily Columns