Osinbajo Leads Nigeria’s Delegation To World Economic Forum In Davos

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, is leading Nigeria’s delegation to this year’s World Economic Forum holding this week in Davos, Switzerland.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Nigerian delegation includes ministers and special advisers like the minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okey Enelamah, minister for Agriculture & Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh and minister for Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu. The special adviser on Economic Matters to the President, Dr. Adeyemi Dipeolu is also on the delegation.

Akande said the Vice President would lead a discussion on Business in Nigeria at the forum, where ministers from the Federal Cabinet who are members of the Nigerian delegation would also feature.

According to him, the yearly forum which draws together governmental and business leaders around the world to discuss economic issues and review developments, is normally composed of such panel discussions, country/continent-specific themes and other subjects.

Besides, he noted that the session on Business in Nigeria, the Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo, will feature in a number of other discussions alongside world leaders including presidents and prime ministers.

“For instance, he will be discussing on the theme Building Africa with Rwandan President Paul Kagame and the Prime Minister of Ethiopia Mr. Hailemariam Dessalegn, among others. The Vice President would also feature on a panel discussion on Terrorism.