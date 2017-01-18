Saraki Not Operating Foreign Account – Witness

The second prosecution witness in the on-going trial of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki over alleged asset declaration falsification continued yesterday with the revelation that AMEX Ltd, Operators of Saraki’s Foreign Card was not a bank. The witness, Amazu Nwanchukwu, also rubbished attempts by the prosecutor to link Saraki with series of foreign transfers as he said that he knew nothing about the alleged foreign accounts transactions by the defendant when he was the executive governor of Kwara State.

The witness, a senior staff of the Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB) told the Code of Conduct Tribunal in Abuja that he was given the documents he read at the tribunal by the prosecution and not that he has prior knowledge of the alleged transactions.

Under cross examination by Counsel to Saraki, Paul Usoro (SAN), the witness said, “I was just asked to read the documents not that I know anything about them. I saw the telexes said to have been used for funds transfer to foreign countries when I came into contact with this case. I have nothing to do with the transfer, I was not the one who conducted the transfer.”

The witness further told the tribunal that he did not see the documents when it was processed at the Ilorin branch of the bank and that he never saw the forms filled by Saraki for the alleged funds transfer. Pressed further by Usoro, the witness admitted that he was not the one that collated the forms and that he did not source for the documents from the Ilorin branch to authenticate the alleged funds transfer.

“I am only concerned about my unit, and I am talking as a staff of the bank and not as one who worked at the branch where the alleged funds transfer was carried out in Ilorin,” he added. The witness further told the tribunal that he made his statement at EFCC on September 10, 2015, five days after Saraki had been charged before the tribunal by the federal government.

On Saraki’s relationship with American Express Bank and Fortis Bank of London, the witness informed Justice Umar Danladi-led tribunal that he did not consult with the two banks to know their relationship with Saraki.